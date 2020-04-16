Roth, Meta Gertrude

Mrs. Meta Gertrude Roth of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Mrs. Roth funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Roth family.
