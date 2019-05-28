ROUDABUSH
Marguerite Kincer
September 7, 1933
May 25, 2019
Mrs. Marguerite Kincer Roudabush, 85, of Stuart, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Sovah Health of Danville. She was born in Wythe County on September 7, 1933 to the late Earnest Kincer and Grace Graybill Kincer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Paul Roudabush Jr.; one sister, Dorothy Guthrie; and one brother, Dennis Kincer. Paul and Marguerite moved to Patrick County to be closer to their four grandchildren. Marguerite was a member of the Nettle Ridge Methodist Church and was a devout Christian. She was an active member of the community participating in events such as judging for 4-H events, volunteering as an auxiliary lady to the hospital, teaching music at vacation bible school, and many, many more. She was best known to all the kids that crossed her path as Meemaw and often made a special connection with those around her. She was a very special person.
Marguerite is survived by her children Paul "Pauly" and Terri Roudabush of Staley, N.C., Perry "Roudy" and Susan Roudabush of Spencer, Va.; her grandchildren, JP and Chelsie Roudabush, Benjamin and Karen Roudabush, Kaitlyn and Josh Cobler, Claire and Barrett Bauer; her great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Mckinley Roudabush, Case, Adelaide, and Cannon Cobler; two special grandchildren, Beth Trent and Sara Tao; and some very special friends, Janet and Maddie Hyler, Debbie Nowlin, Toni Cobler, and Carolyn Stowe.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Ed Hartman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Roudy and Susan Roudabush, 1210 NC/VA Rd, Spencer, VA. There will be a graveside service held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Glade Creek Church Cemetery in Blue Ridge, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moorefield Store Volunteer Fire Department c/o Norman Grogan, 1716 VA/NC Rd, Spencer, VA 24165 or to the Caring Hearts Free Clinic, 835 Woodland Dr, Suite 101, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.