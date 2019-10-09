Rucker, Novella

Mrs. Novella Jean Hairston Rucker, 81, of Chestnut Knob Road, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at SOVAH Health in Martinsville, Va.
She was born on April 4, 1938, in Martinsville, Va., to the late Pearl H. Hairston and the late Dave W. Hairston. In addtion to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Rucker.
Mrs. Novella leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Ricky Rucker of Fieldale, Va., and Wayne Rucker of Martinsville, Va.; two daughters, Lori Rucker of Danville, Va., and Collette Mchaffey (Keith) of Katy, Texas; her sister, Maxine Hairston of Martinsville, Va.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church where she served on the Missionary Board. Mrs. Novella retired after 22 years of service as a Private Home Healthcare Assistant.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home and other times at 460 Doug Mtn. Rd., Martinsville, Va. A funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Carver Memorial Gardens, in Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.