RUDD
Joshua Demond
December 14, 2000
September 27, 2019
Joshua Demond Rudd, 18, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home. He was born in Martinsville on December 14, 2000 to Tina Estes and Patrick Rudd.
He was a 2019 graduate of Martinsville High School and a member of the House of Prayer.
Other than his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Jalaila Estes and Shakara Rudd; grandparents, Nancy Estes, Patricia McNeill and Thomas Rudd; great grandmother, Fannie Law.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the auditorium of Martinsville High School where the funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. C. J. Martin. Burial will follow in the Hagwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Rudd family.