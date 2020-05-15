August 17, 1967 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020 REIDSVILLE, N.C. Tammy Lynn
Sanders, 52, of Reidsville, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel while observing the recommended social distancing guidelines. Tammy was born in Henry County, Virginia on August 17, 1967, a daughter of Darlene and Ruben Soloman. She was a Registered Nurse at UNC Rockingham Health Care. She was a dedicated nurse for over 20 years. She was a strong intelligent woman who always cared for everyone around her. She loved Tinkerbell and had an extensive collection. She enjoyed many hours at the lake house and riding motorcycles. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susie Huff. Tammy is survived by her husband, Clarence Sanders; her children, Ashley and Justin Sanders; her sister, Donna Robertson and her brother, Ricky Huff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Sanders.