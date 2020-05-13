March 28, 1969 - Monday, May 11, 2020 Lori Ann Cooper Sawyers, 51, of
Martinsville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born in Martinsville, on March 28, 1969, to James Elwood Cooper and Barbara Ann Campbell Cooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jeff Cooper. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Wayne Sawyers; son, Caleb Andrew Sawyers; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Sawyers; brothers, Mark Cooper; and his wife, Beverly, and Tim Cooper; brother-in-law, Rodney Sawyers and his wife, Wendy; several aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews. Lori loved gardening in her flowers, vacationing and being with her family and her two dogs, Hokie and Hollie. She worked as a paralegal. She was a member of McCabe Baptist Church. There will be a floating visitation at McKee-Stone Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A private graveside service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA. 22312. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.