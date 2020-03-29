Sawyers, Virginia Ann

Mrs. Virginia "Marie" Ann Sawyers, age 89, of Bassett, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born in West Virginia on August 22, 1930, to the late Lester Thomas Clark and Faye Shuck Clark. She was raised by the late Lester and Queenie Chaney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry R. Sawyers and a brother, Thomas Clark.
Surviving are a sister-in-law, Virginia Clark of Patrick Springs; brother and sister-in-law, Elmo and Carol Chaney of Stuart; sister and brother-in-law, Hortense and Nelson Sowers of Stuart; half-sister, Devella Shrader of Princeton, W.Va.; half-brother, Gary Shuck of Lorain, Ohio; five nephews, Stewart Clark of Patrick Springs, G.T. Clark of Fla., David Chaney of Stuart, Timothy Chaney of Roanoke, Jerry Sowers of Woodlawn; two nieces, Linda Faye Branch of Patrick Springs, Anita Sowers of Martinsville.
Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ross Harbour United Methodist Church c/o Cathy Adams, 35 Goblintown Rd, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Services in Stuart is handling the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Sawyers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.