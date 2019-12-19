Minister Korey Ramon Scales, 43, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Scales; two sons, Kolton and Mason Scales; one brother, Gerald Scales; one sister, Yolunda Scales; god daughter, Kennedy Farris; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of the Apostolic Doctrine at 12 noon. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, and at the home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Interment will be held at Carver Memorial Gardens with Bishop Early Dillard, Pastor officiating.