Scales, Korey

Minister Korey Ramon Scales, 43, of Axton, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 17, 1976 and is the son of Vester and Anita Dodson Scales. He was the grandson of the late James Herman and Novella Redd Dodson and the late Elder Levi and Lillie Ann Scales.
Minister Scales was a member of Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ where he was a bus driver, a musician and a lead singer. He was a graduate of Fieldale Collinsville High School Class of '94 and employed an Operations Coordinator/Driver Advocate with Cardinal Logistics, Rocky Mount, Va.
In addition to his parents, Minister Korey is survived by his wife, Melanie Williams Scales; sons, Kolton James Scales and Mason Winston Scales, all of the home; goddaughter, Kennedy Blake Farris of Martinsville, Va.; a brother, Gerald E. Scales of Martinsville, Va.; a sister, Yolunda R. Scales of Eden, N.C.; a niece, Jessica L. Scales of Eden, N.C.; two nephews, Ethan and Israel Hairston (sons of Elder Christopher and Keevie Hairston) of Vinton, Va.; grandparent, Viola Turner of Axton, Va; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and the Shiloh Way of the Cross Church family.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ at 12 p.m. with his pastor and uncle, Bishop Earley Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Viewing will also be at the church from 2 until 6 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Visitation is at the home from 11 a.m until 8 p.m.
Interment will be at Carver Memorial Gardens.
