SCEARCE
Ronald Wayne
August 5, 1965
July 10, 2019
Ronald Wayne Scearce passed
away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home in Stuart, Va., at the age of 53.
He was born August 5, 1965 to the late Bernard S. Scearce and Edna C. Grant of Martinsville.
He was a blue collar man and didn't have an uppity bone in his body. He left an impression on everyone with his unique sense of humor and loving personality. He was a great father, brother, uncle, papa, and friend. He was a good guy and will surely be missed.
Left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Whitney A. Myers (Jason) and Angela C. Scearce; grandchildren, Peyton G. Scearce, Parker A. Dalton, Logan D. Myers, and Olivia K. Myers; brothers, Jeff Scearce and Bobby Scearce; and nephews, Dean Scearce and Trinity Scearce.
A small family celebration will be held to honor 'Ronnie' at a later date.