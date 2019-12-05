Schofield, Clyde

Clyde Daniel Schoefield, 79, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries with Elder Alan Preston, officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 900 Second Street at other times.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.