Scott, James

James Hurd Scott, 93, of Bassett went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. James was born on August 26, 1926 in Henry County to the late Euyles B. Scott and the late Lula M. Scott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded death by brother, Reggie Scott; sisters, Arlene Young and Christine Chitwood.
James was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Collinsville Baptist Church, as well as the Amvets, Veteran of Foreign Wars, and drove for Roy Stone Trucking for 32 years and past president of Teamster.
James is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Mary Frances Scott; sons, JW Scott (Shirley) and Jeff Dixon (Annette); daughters, Kim Dixon (Woody Mize) and Debbie Parrish (Keith); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie Newman and Phala Ingram; and brother, Billie Scott.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12 until 1 p.m. at Collinsville Baptist Church where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tracy Freeman officiating.
Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Amedisys Hospice, 5221 Valley Park Dr., Roanoke, VA 24019, in his honor.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.