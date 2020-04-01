Louise Wade Scott, 87, of Fieldale, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Virginia on September 27, 1933, the daughter of the late Willie M. Wade and the late Alice Starling Wade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde William Scott Sr.; and two sisters, Martha Peoples and Elizabeth Preston.
Louise retired from Stanley Furniture Company after 25 years of service and was a member of Mt. Bethel Holiness Church.
Louise leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Clyde W. Scott Jr. of the home, Larry D. Scott and Kevin R. Scott, both of Fieldale, Va., Clifton M. Scott of Martinsville, Va.; granddaughter who she raised, Keri Scott of Fieldale, Va.; one brother, Marshall Roger (Peggy) Wade of Fieldale, Va.; one sister, Willie Mae Brown of Collinsville, Va.; three grandchildren, Jentae Scott Mayo and Clifton M. Scott Jr. two great-grandchildren, Karis Mayo and Burkley Mayo; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will be held according to the CDC guidelines. Public viewing will be on Friday, April 3, 2020, from 1 until 7 p.m at Hairston Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.