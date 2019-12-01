Ronald Wayne Scott, 50, of Collinsville, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Martinsville on December 15, 1968.
He graduated from Fieldale-Collinsville High School and was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Collinsville.
He is survived by two daughters, Amanda Scott and Kaylee Scott; his mother and step-father, Shirley and James Carter; one brother, Steve Scott and several aunts and uncles .
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Raymond Moorefield officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Scott family.