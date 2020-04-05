Walter Ramon "Walt" Seamon, 87, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at King's Grant Health Care. He was born on October 14, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Ressie Barbare Seamon and Victor H. Seamon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Campbell.
Walt lived in Cincinnati, Ohio for a few months, but grew up in Burlington, N.C. He attended Elon College and graduated from NC State as an electrical engineer. He later attended UVA in Charlottesville, Va. and received a master's degree in physics from Lynchburg College. He worked for GE for 40 years where he was considered an expert in filter design engineering. He was a member of the honorary fraternity Phi Kappa Phi.
Walt loved gardening, fishing, music, golf, and was an avid reader. He served in the United States Army Signal Corps for two years. He was an adult leader of the Boy Scout Troop #48 for several years in Lynchburg. He was very active in his churches in Lynchburg and Pennsylvania and was an Elder and choir member. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, where he sang in the choir.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia M. Seamon of the home; daughter, Jennifer Wise and husband, Jim of Sykesville, Md.; son, Dr. David Seamon and wife, Gwendolyn of Martinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Melissa Lehman, Meredith Whelan, Kimberly Seamon, William Seamon, Laura Wise, and Aaron Wise; and stepgrandchildren, Emily Kelly and Christal Kelly. Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Victor Seamon, Earl Seamon, Curtis Seamon, Vivian Neese, and Patricia Brooks.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held privately at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E Church St, St #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Seamon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
