SEAY
Edna Boyd
September 6, 1928
September 1, 2019
Edna Boyd Seay, 90, of Bassett, Va., died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born in Floyd County on September 6, 1928 to the late Charles M. Boyd and the late Lillie Dehart Boyd. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Emory Boyd, Grover Boyd, Oliver Boyd, Davis Boyd; four sisters, Viva Burnett, Eva Pendleton, Beulah Boyd and Vera Thomas.
Edna was a member of the Oak Level Baptist Church and retired as a inspector from Bassett-Walker.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James I. Seay, Jr.; two daughters, Rhonda Dee Seay, Sherry Seay Taylor (John); one son, Ronnie Lane Thompson; three grandchildren, Tammy Thompson, Chris Thompson and Ian Taylor; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister, Lillian LaPrade (Henry) and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 5, 2019 from Noon to 1 p.m. in the Oak Level Baptist Church where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joe Glass officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Seay family.