...SLICK ROADS EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...
TEMPERATURES DROP INTO THE TEENS AND 20S OVERNIGHT. ANY SNOW THAT
REMAINS ON ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, WILL FREEZE UP AND RESULT IN SLICK
TRAVEL. TEMPERATURES ARE NOT EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FREEZING UNTIL
LATE MORNING TO EARLY AFTERNOON FRIDAY, BUT SUNSHINE SHOULD HELP
TO MELT ANY ICY SPOTS.
THOSE TRAVELING OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING SHOULD USE CAUTION.
ALLOW MORE TIME TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Linda Secrest of Martinsville; children, Jennifer S. Diaz of Pennsylvania, and Jeremiah C. Secrest of Axton; sister, Cynthia Keatts of Martinsville; and brother, Chad E. Secrest of Ridgeway. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Secrest. His body was donated to science.No funeral or memorial service at this time.
