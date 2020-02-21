SECREST
Jeffrey

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Linda Secrest of Martinsville; children, Jennifer S. Diaz of Pennsylvania, and Jeremiah C. Secrest of Axton; sister, Cynthia Keatts of Martinsville; and brother, Chad E. Secrest of Ridgeway. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Secrest.
His body was donated to science.No funeral or memorial service at this time.
