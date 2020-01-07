Curtis Lee Setliff, 86, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 18, 1933, in Henry County, Va., to the late Della Moore Setliff and Charlie Setliff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ida Mullins and Catherine Fisher; and brothers, Grady Setliff and Paul Setliff.
Curtis was a member of Day Star Ministries where he served as a trustee, usher, group leader, on the finance committee, helped with youth camps, and many other activities. He was retired from E.I. DuPont and served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Ingram Setliff of the home; son, Gary Lee Setliff (Wanda) of Bassett, Va.; daughter, Vicki Nester (Wade) of Bassett, Va.; sisters, Mary Shively (Buddy) of Henry, Va., and Shirley Bowles (David) of Ridgeway, Va.; and brother, David Setliff (Bernice) of Henry, Va. Also surviving are grandson, Andrew Nester (Christy); step-grandchildren, Brittany Byrd (Cole) and Brandon Light (Jodi); great-grandson, River Nester; step-great-grandchildren, Bella Light, Brenna Light, Brodi Light, Aubrey Byrd, and Bristol Byrd; and one great-grandbaby on the way.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastors Sammy Cardwell and Donald Brown officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and other times at the home.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Setliff family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
