David Wayne Shelton, 62, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1958 to the late Strother Harry Shelton and Mildred Puckett Shelton.
Mr. Shelton worked as a powerhouse machine operator for EI DuPont in Richmond, Va. for 19 years, retiring in 2016. He was a member of Villa Heights Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah W. Shelton; son, Dustin Shelton (Sarah) of Brown Summit, N.C.; grandson, Alec Shelton; brother, Ronnie Shelton (Elaine) of Apex, N.C.; nephews, Matthew and Michael Shelton; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Bitzi Wright of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister-in-laws, Stephanie Brown of N.J. and Jennifer Wright of Fla.; brother-in-law, Heyward Wright of Saudi Arabia, and niece, Julia Brown of N.J.
A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor David Deisher officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy. Martinsville, VA 24112 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Shelton family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
