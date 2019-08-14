SHELTON
Fay Grindstaff
March 29, 1932
August 12, 2019
Fay Grindstaff Shelton, 87, of Stanleytown, Va., passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. She was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., March 29, 1932 to the late Andrew Grindstaff and Nora Clark Grindstaff.
She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School in Elizabethton, Tenn. and retired from Fieldcrest Mills in 1994. Fay was a member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church for 60 years. After retirement, she enjoyed her granddaughters, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and loyal wife, mother and grandmother.
Fay is survived by one dedicated son, David Linwood Shelton and daughter-in-law, Portland Joyce Shelton; two granddaughters, Sarah Shelton Martin (husband Tommy Martin) and Taylor Anne Shelton (husband Brad Shelton) and one great-granddaughter, Joanna Joyce Shelton. Fay was also blessed with several caring nieces and nephews and some very special friends and caretakers at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Linwood Obie Shelton of Fieldale; granddaughter, Julie Fay Shelton of Stuart, Va.; and three brothers, Bill E. Grindstaff of Elizabethton, Tenn., Mack Grindstaff of Winston Salem, N.C. and Cameron "Wicker" Grindstaff of Bassett, Va.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery. the Rev. Jim Pence officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. 24055. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Christian Cemetery Association, c/o Frances Hundley, 3472 Dillons Fork Road, Fieldale, Va. 24089. Arrangements are made by Collins Funeral Home.
