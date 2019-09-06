SHELTON
Rick
March 25, 1956
September 2, 2019
Rick Shelton 63, of Stuart, Va., passed
away Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Franklin Co, on March 25, 1956 the son of Libby Shelton and the late Melvin Shelton. Rick was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Arkansas. Rick started his career in Texas in the carving dept. for his love and passion of furniture. While in Arkansas he made beautiful furniture by request for people as a hobby that he enjoyed so much. He loved the lake, jet skiing, riding his motorcycle dancing and all sports. Rick was a dedicated, loving, and well respected hard working father who was loved by so many. He will be truly missed by all the hearts that he touched. We will always love our DADDY.
Rick is survived by two daughters and companion, Olivia Shelton Smith (Greg) and Renèe Shelton, son and daughter – in – law, Garrett Shelton (Tina); grandchildren, Alexis, Abby, Christian, Taylor and Brianna. Also surviving a brother and sister – in –law, Dennis Shelton (Joan), nephews; Brandon Shelton (Stephanie), Brad Shelton (Taylor), loving partner Christy Light and dear friend Clarence Oakley.
Visitation will be Saturday September 7, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept at 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Stuart, Va. 24171 or to Smith River Rescue Squad at 9962 Woolwine, Hwy, Woolwine, Va. 24185.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Shelton family.