Akers Eugene Sheppard, of Martinsville, Va., passed in peace at his home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 77.
He was born on April 28, 1943, to the late Alfred Eugene Sheppard and Sara Frances Mize Sheppard George. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Darrel Scott Blackwell; and brothers, Cotton and Kenny George.
Mr. Sheppard owned and operated Akers Lawn Care Service and prior to that had worked at Boxley Quarry.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Blackwell Sheppard; daughter, Donna Sheppard Carter and husband, Shane Carter; grandsons, Brandon Shively and Zachary Lowery; sister, Sue Huff; along with other family members and dear friends.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Floral remembrances may be sent to Akers' daughter's home, Donna Carter.
The family would like to thank all of Akers' friends and Lawn Care customers for their love and support for many years.
Sadly missed along life's way,
Quietly remembered every day…
No longer in our life to share,
But in our hearts, you're always there.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Sheppard family.
