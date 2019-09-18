SHIRES
Catherine Warren
September 20, 1923
September 14, 2019
Catherine Warren Shires, 95, of
Collinsville, Va., passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Blue Ridge Manor of Martinsville. She was born in Martinsville, September 20, 1923 to George and Lena Hundley Warren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Clark Shires Sr., sisters, Marietta Smith and Mildred Richardson.
She is survived by one son, Edward C. Shires Jr. and wife Kathleen of Wilmington, N.C.; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Shires Gwyn and husband, Roy of Roanoke; brother-in-law, Benjamin C. Shires and wife, Betty of Collinsville; grandchildren Scott Shires, Terri Toler, Lisa Albert, John Albert and Emilee Billeaud; great-grandchildren, Faith, Emma, Chloe, Kaileigh, Josephine, Zoe and Emerson.
The funeral service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville with the Rev. Libby Grammer officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 to 1:45 PM, prior to the funeral service at McKee-Stone Funeral Home
Catherine's son, Ed, is recuperating from a recent bone marrow transplant. While he is happy to be able to attend the services and to see everyone, he will be unable to personally greet anyone due to his compromised immune system.
Memorial Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
To express condolences on line, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.