Shorter, Lennis

Ms. Lennis Ailene Harrison Tatum Gray Shorter, age 95, formally of Ararat, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Whitestone Nursing Facility, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at the family homestead in Ararat, Virginia.
