Retired Staff Sergeant Roger Grant Shropshire, 66, of Penhook, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Cardinal Senior Living in Bedford. He was born in Martinsville, on January 7, 1954, to the late Russell Guy Shropshire and the Late Mae DeZern Shropshire.
Roger retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of servicing his country. He had a love for horses. Roger enjoyed hunting fishing and camping in his spare time. He also enjoyed working on farms.
He is survived by his sister, Rebecca Ranzo (Ed); daughter, Elisha Shropshire; twin grandchildren, Avery and Jack; and nieces, Rene'e, Rachel, Regina and Reba.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 12 p.m. in Roselawn Burial Park.
