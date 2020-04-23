It is with our deepest sorrow to inform you of the death of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Margaret Foley Shumate who passed away peacefully at her home in Bassett, Va. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 90.
Due to Covid-19, only a small, private memorial service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett, Va.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Horace E. Shumate; her two children, Cheryl L. Korzik and Laresia G. Everett; and one grandchild, Morgan L. Korzik. Also surviving are Annie F. Harris, sister, of Patrick Springs, Va.; James E. Foley, brother, of Bassett, Va., and Robert A. Foley, of Greensboro, N.C.
She was preceded in death by sister, Donna F. Rea; brother, Ralph G. Foley, Clive L. Foley; and brother, John H. Foley. Margaret was also the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Foley and Ella Washington Foley.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Shumate Family.
