Lillia Ann Cox Shupe, 82, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Stanleytown Rehab Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m.. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Wood Officating, interment will follow at the Roselawn Burial Park.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park in Charge of arrangement.
