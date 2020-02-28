Simmons, Wayne Robert

Mr. Wayne Robert Simmons, age 92, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Sovah Health Martinsville Hospital. He was born in Patrick County on August 6, 1927, to the late Tom Simmons and Cassie Shelton Simmons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Charles Simmons, James Simmons, Richard Simmons, Nannie Ruth Simmons White, and Bill Simmons; and one son-in-law, H.L. Dunn Jr.
Mr. Simmons graduated from Stuart High School in 1946 and NC State in 1957. He served three years in the Air Force and served in occupied Japan from1947-1949. Mr. Simmons had over 20 years of service with the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. He worked for United Elastic and JP Stevens for 38 years as an industrial engineer. He was a member of Smith River Church of the Brethren. He loved golfing, hunting and gardening. He was a faithful and devoted, husband, father, and grandfather.
Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Atkins Simmons of Stuart, Virginia; two daughters, Brenda S. Dunn of Martinsville, Virginia, and Rita S. Morris and husband, Steve of Ridgeway, Virginia; four grandchildren, Tami Dunn Martin, Carey Dunn Ballard, Bradley Morris, Jason Morris; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Samuel Linward Simmons, and wife, Carolyn of Critz, Virginia; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Simmons Clark of Stuart, Virginia; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Simmons will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Pastor Danny Gilley officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the home. Memorial donations may be made to Smith River Church of the Brethren, 1386 Bob White Road, Stuart, VA 24171 or Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard, c/o Richard Cox, 7888 Woolwine Highway, Woolwine, VA 24185. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
