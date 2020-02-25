Hazel Craddock Sims, 92, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was born in Henry County, on January 8, 1928, to Jack R. and Lucy Clifton Craddock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ralph Sims; and sisters, Kathren C. Wright, Patsy C. Murrell and Elenar Nichols.
She is survived by her sisters, Marie C. Haley and JoAnn C. Level; caregivers, Raymond and Joan Conner; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Sims retired from Dupont with 36 years of service. She was a member of the Living Waters Ministries Church of God of Prophecy.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Hazel's memory to the Living Waters Church of God of Prophecy, 6500 Greensboro Highway, Ridgeway, VA 24148. The family requests no food.
A funeral service will be held at McKee Stone Funeral home at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, and will be officiated by Reverend Bud Sedwich. Interment will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
Tags
Locations
Most Popular
-
New details, frustrations and questions emerge in death of woman, unborn child in Fieldale
-
Martinsville Grand Jury unseals 189 indictments
-
UPDATED: Bassett woman shot in face dies, and Fieldale man charged with murder
-
Murder charges dismissed when Grand Jury fails to indict Martinsville man
-
Douglas Hairston has reopened Deep Blue Seafood in Martinsville -- with some lessons learned