Ella Mae Hodges Sink, age 88, of Salem, was born on July 7, 1931, and at 4:08 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the same Spirit who breathed life into Ella "granny" reclaimed her last breath, and so the spirit in her may join that of her savior. She will be joining her family who have preceded her in death, her husband, George "Kenneth" Sink Jr; mother, Emma Goldie Hodges; father, Ted Hodges; and brothers, John William Hodges and Lloyd Denvil Hodges.
Ella Mae formerly of Rocky Mount, Va., resided in Martinsville, Va. with her husband, children and grandchildren, where she was employed at Sales Knitting, but her greatest pleasures was her family in whom she took great pride and she waits to be joined by those she has left behind; her son, Nelson Allen Sink; daughter, Charlotte Elaine Harmon; grandchildren, Dakota Alan Carrington, Rhonda Gail Sink Waddell and Christie Sink Honeycutt; and great-grandchildren, Brenton Codi Amos, Caleb Michael Amos, Chloe Marissa Amos and Weston Elvis Honeycutt. Also, she is survived by her sisters, Helen Hodges Quinn, Shirley Hodges Tosh and Minnie Hodges Hankins and countless niece and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Those who wish to celebrate the life of Ella Mae Sink are asked to join the family at Woodlawn Baptist Church on Saturday March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. for the viewing and at 2 p.m. for the service with graveside service to follow at Hodges-Lynch Cemetery.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
To plant a tree in memory of Ella Sink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.