SIRT SR.
Robert William
July 25, 1938
July 29, 2018
Robert William Sirt Sr., 79, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Friday, June 29, 2018. He was born on July 25, 1938 to the late John William Sirt and Annie Mae Horton Pitts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brothers, Clinton Simpkins and Donald Pitts.
Mr. Sirt graduated from Sam Felipe High School in Del Rio, Texas and owned and operated Bob's Auto Service. He served in the United States Air Force and was of the Protestant faith.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet Novell Sirt of the residence; daughter, Dorcas Lerner of Martinsville, Va.; sons, Robert W. Sirt of Charlotte, N.C., Michael W. Sirt of Ridgeway, Va., and Roger Lewis Sirt of Pulaski, Va.; stepsons, John Brandon Hines of Martinsville, Va., Thomas Bradley Hines of Ridgeway, Va., and Brian Lamont Hines of Ridgeway, Va. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Lewis Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the chapel and other times at the Sirt residence at 267 Devorshire Drive, Ridgeway, VA 24148. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local church's Backpack Program.
Norris Funeral Services Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville is serving the Sirt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.