SMART
Lorene
November 19, 1947
July 30, 2019
Lorene (Teeny) Smart, 71, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, at Blue Ridge Rehab Center in Martinsville, Va.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (3 to 4 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the home of her sister. Private burial at family cemetery.
Miss Smart was born November 19, 1947 in Axton, Va., to the late Dewey Elmer Smart and Eva Barker Smart. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church. Lorene worked for over 35 years as an in-home caregiver.
She is survived by her two brothers, Dewey Smart of Ridgeway, Va. and James Smart (Vickie) of Axton, Va.; sister, Minnie Underwood (Vance) of Axton, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Roberta Walker and Eveline Smart; half-brother, Leroy Smart; and half-sisters, Madeline Smart and Maureen Patterson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
