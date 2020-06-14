Bertie "Rivers" Smith Bertie "Rivers" Smith, 96, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born on March 15, 1924, in Stuart, Virginia, to Green and Elsie Hubbard Martin. She was affiliated with Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church and Blackberry Baptist Church. She retired from the luncheonette at Roses Department store and was a lifelong loving caregiver. Her love for the Lord was evident in her love for her family and service to others. She enjoyed music, guitar, singing, birds, nature, flowers and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lemlie Daniel Smith; sisters, Clarice Lawson, Lorna Shepard, Elizabeth Shaw, Alpha Foley, and Della Martin; and brothers, Arthur, Homer, Earnest, Lemlie and Guy Martin. She is survived by her daughters, Annette Rorrer (Delmas) and Martha Janey (Buddy); son, Larry Smith (Mary Frances); 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church with Pastors Chad Janey and Greg Hodges officiating the service. Interment will follow in the Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery. A floating visitation was held Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service from 2 until 4 p.m. and a visitation will be held also on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the Blackberry Baptist Church. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
