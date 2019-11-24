Helen Lucille "Penny" Harris Smith, 94, formerly of Fieldale, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Roach, Missouri.
She was born on November 22, 1924, in Salem, West Virginia, to the late Cyrus A. Pennington and the late Bertha Flesher Pennington. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William B. Harris Sr.; her second husband, Albert E. Smith; son-in-law, Steven Olijar; one brother, Lexal Pennington; and two sisters, Eilene Nixon and Pauline Hernandez.
She was a charter member of the Orchard Drive Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member of the Choir, the Joyful Hearts Sunday School Class and a senior leader. She also sang in various church and community choirs.
During World War II, she worked at the Martin Aircraft in Baltimore, Maryland assembling B-26 Bombers, also at the Eastern Aircraft as a riveter and assembler and worked at a munitions plant. Later she worked at DuPont in Martinsville and in 1952 devoted herself to being a homemaker.
Penny was a Past Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge in Martinsville having been a member in the early 1950's.
She also had been a girl scout leader for 12 years and had helped with the boy scouts.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Harris Olijar; two sons and daughters-in-law, William B. and Jennifer Harris Jr., and Robert D. and Linn Harris; stepson and wife, Rodney and Betty Smith; stepdaughter, Jenell and Don Tyndall; 13 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where the funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Carl Hoyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.