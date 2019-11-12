Herb F. Smith Jr., 65, of Bassett, died on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his home. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late Herbert F. Smith Sr. and the late Theresa Eberlein Smith.
From the age of 3 until his death, Herb had been involved in all types of racing having won the Daytona championship in 2006 along with many other championships. He had been a 14 year partner with DSE Engineering racing go carts. Last week they won seven class championships of which he was very proud.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Denver and Elizabeth Smith; a daughter, Dakota Smith and fiancé, Salude Sanchez; two grandchildren, Diesel Sanchez and Elise Smith; and one sister and brother-in-law, Lolly and Paul Scannell.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. At the request of the family there will be no other service.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com . Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Smith family.