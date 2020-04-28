Karen K. Smith, of Martinsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home with family at her side.
She was born in Franklin County on January 23, 1943, to the late M. Welford Kiser and Callie Voss Kiser. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Cecil Smith; brothers, W. Zane Kiser and Mickey D. Kiser; stepdaughter Barbara Nelson.
She is survived by her husband, Rayford B. Smith; sons, Michael Edmonds (Tiffany) and Duane Edmonds; daughter, Michelle Edmonds; grandchildren, Zane and Grace Edmonds; brother, Eddy (Mary) Kiser. She is also survived by three stepdaughters, Dr. Karla Diehl, Mrs. Jill Bell and Helen Carter; stepson, James L. Smith and their families.
She was a graduate of Franklin County High School and retired from Dupont after 32 years of service. After her retirement she was a long-time volunteer with the American Red Cross and was an active member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church and after her marriage in Broad Street Christian Church.
A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery on Tuesday, April, 28, 2020, conducted by the Rev. Keith Spangenburg.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad Street, Martinsville Va. 24112.
