SMITH
Lucy Jane Newman
October 7, 1931
August 27, 2019
Lucy Jane (Polly) Newman Smith,
87, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Martinsville October 7, 1931 to Eldon Lafayette Newman and Lucy Davis Newman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter.
Polly is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dr. John Randolph Smith Sr.; children, John Randolph Smith, Jr. (Adele), Jane Smith Dodge (Kent), James Edward Smith (Martha) and Anne Ziegler Smith; eight grandchildren, Stephen Dodge, Daniel Dodge, John "Jack" Smith, III (Jaclyn), Lewis Smith (Taylor), James Smith Jr., Mary Katherine Watkins (Ben), Peyton Smith (Marley), Ransome Smith.
Polly was raised in Martinsville and graduated from Martinsville High School and later received her B.S. Degree in public school music from Westhampton College. Polly later taught school in Martinsville, Richmond and Charlottesville, Va.
Early in life she was a member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville where she was very active in music, playing piano for Sunday School, church services and bible study with youth groups. She later joined Broad Street Christian Church where she was very active in the Christian Women's fellowship and taught in the adult and children's Sunday school classes. She also sang in the choir for many years and played the hand bells.
Polly served many years as a volunteer with the Martinsville Hospital Hospice and helped raise funds for Piedmont Arts and the Martinsville Library. She was a current sustaining member of the Charity League of Martinsville. She was a participant in "Women in Philanthropy." She was a member of the Garden Study Club of Va. She loved playing Bridge and meeting the lovely delightful people she had come to know and love.
Polly was quoted as saying, "I thank God for placing John Ran and me in a lifetime of happy and loving marriage. He is always helping others as well as taking care of and loving me and our family."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Polly Smith to Hope to Walk, Inc., 3635A South Main Street, Blacksburg, VA 24060 www.hopetowalk.org. or Fellowship Fund at Kings Grant, 350 Kings Grant Road, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Victory Chapel at Kings Grant. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. that afternoon at Broad Street Christian Church with a reception to follow. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com