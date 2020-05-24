Ms. Norma Adams Smith, age 87, peacefully passed away on Friday, May, 22, 2020. She was born in Mt. Airy, N.C., on July 13, 1932. She was preceded in death by her parents; James Wolfe and Mary Jane McHone Wolfe; son, Robert Calvin Adams, Baby Adams (infant son); and brother, "Buck" Wolfe. Norma enjoyed spending time outdoors and tending to her flowers. She loved painting pictures and ceramics. Norma was a member of the Mt. Herman Church of the Brethren. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lee Wood (Donald), sons, Michael Adams (Tammy), Jamie Adams (Brenda) and Stacy Adams; sister, Annie Mae Martin (Frank); grandchildren, Brian Adams, Matt Wood, Summer Williams, Kevin Adams, and Dylan Hodnett. Due to the Covid-19, a floating visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor Noel Naff officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
