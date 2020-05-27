Robert Franklin "Bobby" Smith Robert Franklin "Bobby" Smith, 86, of Stoneville, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Adam Hughes and the Rev. Brett Gardner officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Mr. Smith will be available for viewing after 3 pm on Wednesday. Bobby was born in Stokes County on September 9, 1933, a son of James Clayton Smith and Emma Gray Smith, both deceased. He was a retired truck driver with West Window Corp. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His friends and family thought of him as one of the kindest men they ever met and was never too busy for a story and a cup of coffee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Homie Smith, Herman Smith, Wade Smith and Sue Smith. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Ruth Smith of the home; his sons, Robert Dale Smith and wife, Angel, of Stoneville, and Curtis Lee Smith and wife, Cheryl, of Greensboro; his siblings, Dean Smith of Ridgeway, Va., Cleo Smith and wife, Betsy, of Lubbock, Texas; his grandchildren, Chris Smith and wife, Elizabeth, Sheree Bailey and husband, Wayne, Matthew Lin Smith, Alex Smith and fiancée, April, and Danny Smith; his great-grandchildren, Aubree Bailey, Ainsley Smith, Braylon Bailey and Kellin Smith, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 84, Stoneville, NC 27048 or to Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church, 241 Smith Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.