Henry Grady Snead, 100, of Bassett, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Sovah Health Martinsville. He was born July 22, 1919 to the late Isaac Jefferson Snead and Sarah Ruth Thomas Snead.
He was a lifelong resident of Henry County and was raised on a farm with his parents and six siblings. Grady attended school in Henry County until the age of nine when he was ask to attend a trade school which is now known as Ferrum College. After marriage, he started his family in the community of Oak Level.
Grady began working as Stanleytown Furniture as a very young age having earned 10 cents per hour. One of his proudest moments was being able to show his father he had saved $200.00 that year. He bought his first car at the age of 14 for $300.00 which led to his career of buying and selling vehicles from factories all around.
He also had been a moonshiner for several years and loved to reminisce about out running police officers at 100 miles per hour.
We could all use a page from Grady's book of life and his philosophy on surviving. He worked very hard to make something out of nothing and show others you can be someone. He said, "You just gotta learn to survive."
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Frances Turner Snead; three sisters, Roduskia Snead Craig, Evelyn Snead Kirby, Rachel Snead Marsh; two brothers, H. L. Snead and John Harvey Snead.
He is survived by a daughter, Lillie Frances Snead; a son and daughter-in-law, James Carlton and Joyce Snead; three grandchildren, James Darrell Snead (Trina), Donna L. Gilbert, Michael R. Snead (Fran); five great-grandchildren, Courtney Snead, Lauren Snead, Journey Gilbert, Camri Gilbert, Trinity Gilbert; one great-great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Snead and one brother, Russell Morris Snead.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service where a service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Glass and Dr. Lew Bennett officiating. A private burial will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at Henry Memorial Park.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Kings Grant including Memory Care, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, and the staff of the fourth floor at Sovah Health Martinsville for all the kindness and care given to Grady.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Oak Level Baptist Church, 7720 Oak Level Road, Bassett, VA 24055.
