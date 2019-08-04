SPEAR
James Alfred
September 3, 1947
July 30, 2019
James Alfred Spear, 71, of Front Street in Eden, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Friendly Worship Center in Ridgeway, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at the church. Military rites will be performed by the Rockingham County Veteran's Honor Guard.
Mr. Spear was born September 3, 1947 in Potsdam, N.Y. to the late Bernard and Naomi Knick Spear. He was a United States Army veteran and previously worked for Bassett Furniture Company. James was a member of Friendly Worship Center, Church of the Living God.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Ward Spear of the home; five children, Jimmie Greer II (Cathy), Regina Adams, Hyram Greer (Dana), Bridget Chavez (Tony), and Virginia Fulford (Cory); five grandchildren; and stepmother, Joyce Planty.
Mr. Spear was preceded in death by his parents.
