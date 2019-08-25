SPENCER
Clara Mae
July 21, 1927
August 14, 2019
Clara (Mema) Mae Spencer, 92, of Fayetteville, Va., died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born July 21, 1927 in Martinsville, Va., the daughter of Jabez and Lula Stanley Gravely. She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Spencer.
She was a retired dental assistant and was a member of First United Presbyterian Church. She moved to Fayetteville in 1998.
She is survived by two daughters, Carlotta Aist of Fayetteville and Joey Folsom of Fayetteville; a sister, Ruth Cox of Martinsville, Va. and four grandchildren, Amber Walker, Nell Sisco, Tabitha Christensen, her husband Leathan and Rusty Folsom and six great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday August 24, 2019 at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Regional Hospice, 326 East Longview Street, Fayetteville, Ark. 72703.