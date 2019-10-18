Don S. Spencer, 79, of Bassett, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in North Carolina on September 6, 1940, to the late John R. Spencer and Nannie Mize Spencer. He was a retired self employed contractor and a member of Assembly of God Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Spencer. Surviving are his wife, Flossie Jackson Spencer; three daughters, Angela S. Fackler, Cheryl Spencer, and Christine S. Minter; one son, Brian Allen Spencer; one sister, Brenda S. Aheron; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Endicott Assembly Of God Church with Pastor Calvin Hickson officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.