Inez Boyd Spencer, 91, formerly of Collinsville, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born on September 11, 1928, in Henry County, to the late Francis Roosevelt Boyd and the late Lucy Joyce Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Kenneth Spencer; daughter, Fern Spencer; and brother, Larry Boyd.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Collinsville and had worked at McCullum Ferrell Shoe Store in Martinsville for many years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and J. R. Huffman of Salem. Inez was a proud and doty grandmother to her grandchildren, Spencer Huffman, Connor Huffman, Ellery Huffman and Lydia Huffman whom she loved very much. She is also survived by a sister, Elaine Clark of Martinsville; and two brothers, Curtis Boyd and Ronnie Boyd, both of Bassett.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Rick Anderson. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, c/o Salem Craig Camp, P.O. Box 1291, Salem, VA 24153, or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, 1714 9th Street, Roanoke, VA 24013.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Spencer family.