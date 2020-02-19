Inez Warren Spencer, 85, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham Co.
She was born on March 22, 1934, to the late Johnny Warren and the late Lena Lane Fargis Warren. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Lindsey Warren; sister, Frances Aldridge; and a niece, Kitty Warren Wilson.
Inez was a active member of the Blackberry Baptist Church for over 66 years serving as W.M.U. Director, Bloodmobile Coordinator, and taught Sunday School for young children including VBS each year. Inez was employed a number of years by F.W. Woolworth Bens/Leggets. Her hobbies were raising and caring for flowers and working puzzles from the newspaper.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Troy Spencer; one daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Spencer Rakes and husband, Everett Rakes Jr.; two grandsons, Brandon Rakes and wife, Shannon Rakes and Trevor Rakes; two sisters, Anna Mae Barker and husband, Bill Barker and Shirley Harrison; sister-in-law, Regina Warren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Chad Janey, Pastor Merle Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery fund at 3241 Stones Dairy Rd, Bassett,VA.24055.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spencer family.
To send flowers to the family of Inez Spencer, please visit Tribute Store.