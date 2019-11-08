Mary Ellen Jones Spencer, 85, of Martinsville, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Martinsville, on September 30, 1934, to the late John Quince Jones and the late Sara Grogan Jones, but raised by Ramsey W. Wilson and Mary Grogan Wilson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Harold Jones; two foster sisters, Dorothy Barrow Matherly and Betty Jane Barrow; and grandma and grandpa, Callie Joyce Grogan and Cleveland Grogan.
She was a 1952 graduate of Martinsville High School and retired from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles with 36 years of service.
She was a charter member of the First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville where she had served as a Trustee and Elder. She had helped with disaster work for the Church of the Brethren Disaster Response and volunteered at Grace Network.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James E. Spencer; one daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Rick Randall; one son and daughter-in-law, Douglas E. and Terrie Spencer; four grandchildren, Tanner Spencer (Kristen), Kyle Spencer (Courtney), Kelly Randall and Kurt Randall (Kathy Ann); nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Reid, Siena, Griffin, John Tanner, Tucker, Laila, Eve and Presley; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers for their kindness shown to Mary.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville, the funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor John Wiederholt and Pastor Rick Randall officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.