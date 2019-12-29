Merle Allen "Nane" Spencer, age 63, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Martinsville on March 26, 1956, to the late Winfred Eugene Spencer and Elizabeth "Betty" Ridinger Spencer Willard of Bassett. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Martin Wayne "Marty" Spencer.
He had been a land surveyor with Henry County PSA for 30 years before retiring. He had served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from G.W. Carver High School, Class of 1974. He was an avid fisherman and had coached girls softball and basketball.
He is survived by in addition to his mother, stepfather, Lee Roy Willard; his wife, Linda Spencer of the home; his daughters, Alana Spencer and Kelli Spencer; sisters, Sandra S. Fulcher (S.T.) and Donna S. Hancock (Kenny); his twin brother, Michael Eugene "Nub" Spencer (Carla); a granddaughter, Anala Spencer,; three nieces; three nephews; and other family members and many friends.
His service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service with the Rev. David Gaylor and the Rev. David Westmoreland officiating the service. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service and at other times at the home of Betty Willard, 252 Starcrest Ave, Bassett.
