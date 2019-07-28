SPENCER
Robert Bruce
September 16, 1935
July 25, 2019
Robert Bruce Spencer, 83, of Martinsville, Va., died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Ridgeway on September 16, 1935 to the late Rufus Spencer Sr. and the late Mary Ella Wade Spencer. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Spencer, Rufus Spencer Jr.; and one sister, Cecilia Spencer.
He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the Shiloh Way of the Cross Church.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances Moss Spencer; two sons, Ray Anthony Spencer (Kathy) and Dwain Spencer (Lectricia); one daughter, Michelle Hairston (Nickie); special Godchild, Justin Scott Lucas; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Mahalie Burnett, Jessie Mae Draper, Dorothy Moyer, Juanita Spencer, Pamela Bethel, Shirley McKoy and Marie Davis; one brother, James Spencer.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to Noon in the Greater International Pentecostal Holiness Church, 980 Carver Road, Martinsville where the funeral will follow at Noon with Pastor Justin Scott Lucas. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spencer family.