Roger Dean Spicer Sr., 64, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on June 29, 1955, to the late Henry Marven and Myrtle Mathena Spicer. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Lusk and Martha Inez Spicer.
He is survived by his sons, Roger Dean Spicer Jr. (Kara) of Ripley, Tenn. and Jeffery Shane Spicer of Paris, Tenn.; companion, Phyllis Spicer of Bassett, Va.; stepchildren, Kim Sprouse (Jeff) of Collinsville, Va., Sarah Wilmouth of Goldsboro, N.C. and Ronnie Daniels Adkins of Bassett, Va,; brothers, Charles Spicer of Rocky Mount, Va., Marven Spicer (Reva) of Rocky Mount, Va. and Bobby Spicer (Sue) of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; sisters, Opal Gross of Pairs, Tenn., Barbara Jean Richardson (Jimmy) of Bluefield, W.Va. and Janet Gary of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew Spicer, Rachel Cranford, Makayla Sprouse, Kimberly Adkins and Carey Adkins; one great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Because of the current restrictions with the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family with the Rev. Jackie Spence officiating in the Odle Cemetery in Matoaka, W.Va..
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spicer family.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Spicer, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.