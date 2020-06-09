Joan Dillon Stacy, 68, of Bassett, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Sovah Martinsville Hospital. She was born in Martinsville on September 12, 1951, to the late Moyer Dillon and the late Betty Turner Dillon. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Quinten Stacy; one son, Quinten "Bo" Stacy Jr.; two brothers, Joseph Dillon (Mary) and Gene Dillon (Debbie); one aunt, Gaynelle Naff. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service chapel with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Cletus Lackey officiating. Burial will follow in the County Line Church of God of Prophecy cemetery. Because of current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, when visiting at the funeral home each person is to wear a protective face covering and follow distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Stacy family.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Stacy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.